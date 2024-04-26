Man killed after concrete slab fell on him in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah — A man was killed when cement slabs fell on him at a business in Bluffdale, officials said.

The Bluffdale Fire Department responded to a call around 12:45 p.m. at Olympus Precast, a concrete company located at 16120 Pony Express Road.

According to fire department officials, when crews arrived, they were told that the concrete slab had fallen on the 43-year-old man and that he had died on the scene. The events leading up to his death remain under investigation.

The man's identity has not been released.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are investigating if any safety protocols were not being followed leading up to the incident.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.