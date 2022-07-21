Man killed in Castle Valley BASE jumping accident

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A 32-year-old man was killed following a BASE jumping accident in Grand County on Wednesday.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Thomas Nielsen was jumping from Parriott Mesa in Castle Valley at around 9:30 a.m. when some sort of accident occurred.

Search and rescue teams, along with sheriff's office deputies responded to the area and found Nielsen unresponsive. Nielsen was soon pronounced dead on the scene.

BASE jumping is an activity when individuals parachute off a fixed structure.