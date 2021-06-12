Man killed in collision with parked trailer in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A man died Saturday morning after a car accident in Tooele.

Around 11:15 a.m., the man was driving a Toyota Yaris southbound on Droubay Street near Arrow Street when he swerved and crashed into the back of a parked semitrailer.

Witnesses started administering CPR until paramedics arrived. The paramedics then continued CPR for over an hour. He was then declared dead at the scene.

No one else was injured or involved in the crash.

Police do not know why the driver swerved, but they say there are no obvious signs of impairment or distraction at this point in the investigation.

The victim's name was not released, but police said he was a 29-year-old.