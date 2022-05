HEBER CITY, Utah — A 22-year-old man was killed Monday while riding his ATV in Heber City.

Police responded to an accident call near 1390 South Highway 40 just after 9:30 p.m. and immediately began attending to the man before EMS crews could arrive.

The unidentified man later died of his injuries after being airlifted to Heber Valley Hospital.

Alcohol is being considered as a cause of the accident with an investigation currently underway.