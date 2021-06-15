Man killed in South Jordan construction accident

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A man was killed after a trench collapsed at a South Jordan construction site Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 10:40 a.m. at a site on Ivy Glenn Way in the Highland Park neighborhood of Daybreak.

FOX 13

When South Jordan Fire crews arrived on the scene, bystanders were attempting to render lifesaving measures to the man while he was partially buried in the trench, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

Fire officials will begin an investigation to learn why the trench collapsed.