SALT LAKE CITY — A man died Saturday afternoon after an industrial accident at a Salt Lake City business.

Around 12:20 p.m., officers responded to a call about the accident that occurred at 1998 N. Redwood Road. The address is registered to Creative Granite & Design.

Police said a large piece of granite fell on an employee, a 54-year-old man.

His coworkers reportedly attempted life-saving measures, but he was later pronounced dead.

The victim's name was not released as of Saturday evening.