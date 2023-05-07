Man killed, woman seriously injured after truck rolls down slope in Santaquin

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A man died Saturday after he was rolled over by a pickup truck that was being loaded with rocks in Santaquin. The truck also rolled over a woman, causing serious injuries.

The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near 1600 S. Windemere Road.

Santaquin Police said the man and woman were loading rocks into the bed of the truck, which was parked on a steep hill. During the process, a 5-year-old climbed into the truck's cab and pulled the gear selector, which was apparently broken, and caused the truck to roll backward.

The 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 47-year-old woman was taken to the hospital via medical helicopter with serious injuries.

Police said the deceased male victim was the child's father, and the injured female victim is the child's grandmother. Their names have not been released.