Man missing after being swept away by Colorado River near Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A man remains missing Tuesday after being swept away by the Colorado River near Moab over the weekend.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office says the man, identified as Clay Petty, was attempting to help someone cross the river near the Potash Boat Ramp on Sunday afternoon when he was swept downstream.

Petty has yet to be located as of late Monday night.

According to a social media post from his daughter, Petty was actually trying to save a 63-year-old woman from drowning in the river when he disappeared.

"Please spread the word to folks but please keep your words positive only as we still don't have a definitive answer," wrote Brook Anastasia Day. "Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers while we look for my daddy."

Day wrote that her father is 6 foot and has a few tattoos on his back and calf, and was only wearing white and tan shorts at the boat ramp.

The sheriff's office is leading a multi-agency search to locate Petty.