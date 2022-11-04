Man missing after failing to board flight to Salt Lake City

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A man scheduled to fly to Salt Lake City from Moab is missing after he failed to board the flight earlier this week.

David A. Fraser was supposed to fly out of Canyonlands Field Airport on Tuesday, but never did, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

The 40-year-old is 6'2" and weighs 196 pounds. He was last seen wearing a heavy brown coat, dark sunglasses, and carrying several garbage bags containing his clothing, and a small backpack.

Anyone with information on Fraser is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 432-259-8115.

