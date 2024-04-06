Man missing since January identified as body found in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A body found this week in Garden City has been identified as Tristen White, a man missing since January.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office officially announced Saturday that it was White's body that was discovered around noon Tuesday in the city on the shore of Bear Lake.

White's family mounted a widespread campaign to bring awareness to the 27-year-old after he was reported missing on January 28. The sheriff's office says the family has been notified of White's death.

An investigation into the cause of death is currently underway.

"The Rich County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and thank everyone who assisted in the search for Mr. White," the department wrote.