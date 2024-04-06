Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man missing since January identified as body found in Garden City

Tristen White
Family of Tristen White
Tristen White
Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-06 13:57:41-04

GARDEN CITY, Utah — A body found this week in Garden City has been identified as Tristen White, a man missing since January.

The Rich County Sheriff's Office officially announced Saturday that it was White's body that was discovered around noon Tuesday in the city on the shore of Bear Lake.

White's family mounted a widespread campaign to bring awareness to the 27-year-old after he was reported missing on January 28. The sheriff's office says the family has been notified of White's death.

An investigation into the cause of death is currently underway.

"The Rich County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and thank everyone who assisted in the search for Mr. White," the department wrote.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere