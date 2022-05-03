Man on bike run over, killed by semi-truck in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A man was run over and killed after he crashed his bicycle into a semi-truck Tuesday morning in Spanish Fork.

Police said they were called at 11:31 a.m. to Canyon Creek Parkway and Highway 6 where witnesses said that a semi-truck was attempting to make a right-hand turn from 1000 North to go East on Highway 6. The 49-year-old man riding a bicycle in the crosswalk was traveling south when he ran into the rear tires of the semi and was knocked off of his bike. The bicyclist was then run over by the semi-trailer wheels.

Spanish Fork Police Department Police block off lanes in Spanish Fork after a man on a bicycle was run over and killed by a truck

The man was taken to Spanish Fork Hospital where he passed away due to his injuries. The driver of the semi is a 63-year-old man and was cooperating in the investigation, police said.

Due to the ongoing investigation and lane restrictions, there was heavy traffic in the area off Highway 6.