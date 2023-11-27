Man pinned after car crashes through Pleasant Grove apartment

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A man is in the hospital after a driver suffered a medical emergency and crashed through an apartment building in Pleasant Grove.

The crash happened in the area of 1116 West 100 South.

Officials told FOX 13 News the driver had some sort of medical emergency while he was driving and lost consciousness while behind the wheel.

While he was unconscious, officials said he stepped into the gas pedal, slamming his car "at a high rate of speed" into an apartment complex.

The driver was only minorly injured but inside one of the apartment units was an adult man who was taken to the hospital via life flight for broken bones and internal bleeding, officials said.

As a result of the crash, the entire apartment complex was deemed unsafe and residents were not allowed back inside. Officials were unsure exactly how many residents were displaced as a result.

Further details such as when residents would be allowed back inside their units were not made immediately available.

No signs of drugs or alcohol were apparent and officials emphasized that the crash likely happened due to a medical situation.