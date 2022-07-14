Man pleads guilty to running over, killing wife at Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man pleaded guilty Monday to running over his wife with a car, killing her at the Salt Lake City International Airport in April.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, admitted to one count of criminal homicide or automobile homicide and one count of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

In April, Sturgeon ran over his wife, Charlotte Sturgeon, with their family SUV after getting in an argument at the airport.

The couple and their young child had just gotten back from vacation, court documents reported, when the incident happened.

Video showed Shawn Sturgeon knocked Charlotte off balance with the vehicle, causing her to fall to the ground, before he ran over her body with the right rear passenger tire. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said Sturgeon's blood-alcohol level was three times over the legal limit when he ran over his wife.

Sturgeon's sentencing is scheduled for September.