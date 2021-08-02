Man pulls gun on bull that tried to enter stands at rodeo

PRESTON, Idaho — A man was seen pointing a gun at a bull that was attempting to go into the stands at an Idaho rodeo last week.

A photo shows the man pulling the weapon on the bull at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo last Thursday.

According to The Herald Journal, the bull had just thrown its rider and took off towards the west side of the rodeo arena. Fans made way as the bull sat across the fence before a cable broke and sent the bull away from the stands.

The newspaper reports Idaho Gov. Brad Little was attending the rodeo on the night the incident occurred.