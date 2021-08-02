Watch
Man pulls gun on bull that tried to enter stands at rodeo

Necia P. Seamons
Photo shows man pointing gun at bull that tried to enter stands at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo
Posted at 1:31 PM, Aug 02, 2021
PRESTON, Idaho — A man was seen pointing a gun at a bull that was attempting to go into the stands at an Idaho rodeo last week.

A photo shows the man pulling the weapon on the bull at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo last Thursday.

According to The Herald Journal, the bull had just thrown its rider and took off towards the west side of the rodeo arena. Fans made way as the bull sat across the fence before a cable broke and sent the bull away from the stands.

The newspaper reports Idaho Gov. Brad Little was attending the rodeo on the night the incident occurred.

