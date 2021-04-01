Man rescued after nine hours in ‘Spooky Gulch’

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A 52-year-old man was rescued after spending nine hours in “Spooky Gulch.”

The man was hiking with his family in the slot canyon in Kane County Monday when he literally found himself between a rock and a hard place.

Kane County Sheriff's Office A 52-year-old man is rescued after getting stranded in 'Spooky Gulch,' a slot canyon in Kane County.

The man was physically incapable and fatigued of going on due to the obstacles in the canyon. He was also unable to go back the way he came in.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office along with its Search and Rescue Team responded along with a Bureau Of Land Management team and Classic Air Medical.

READ: At least one person killed in slot canyon flash flood near Goblin ValleyAt least one person killed in slot canyon flash flood near Goblin Valley

According to a Facebook post, The Classic pilot located the man and found that he was in stable condition but unable to hike himself, and said a technical rescue was needed.

A Kane County technical ropes team and a BLM ranger set up a technical platform above the man on the edge of the canyon and conducted a high angle rescue.

The man was lifted up out of the canyon, and reunited with his family with no injuries.

Spooky Gulch is one of a series of amazing slot canyons in the Dry Fork area in Kane County, Utah. It is accessible within hiking distance of Hole in the Rock road.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind and encourage those that adventure outdoors to plan ahead, know your limitations, and be prepared.

