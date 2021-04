SALT LAKE CITY — A man riding an electric scooter was killed Thursday after he ran a red light and was struck by a car at a Salt Lake City intersection.

The accident occurred at the intersection of 600 South and 500 East.

Police say a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction hit the scooter after the man failed to stop at the light.

The man has not been identified, but police say he was in his early 40s.