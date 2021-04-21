Man saves people from fiery head-on crash in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah — Six people were taken to the hospital, one by medical helicopter, after a head-on crash in near Highway 89 and mile post 101 Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Utah Highway Patrol. After the crash, both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

A 38-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by air ambulance in critical condition. The other five victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

We have a 2 car head on crash in Kane County. Hwy 89 at milepost 101. @UTHighwayPatrol troopers are working the scene but expect delays. There are serious injuries but we believe they are not life threatening at this time. pic.twitter.com/pUAT0snbKn — Beau Mason (@CaptainMasonUHP) April 20, 2021

Saint George resident Kirk Vollmer was driving through Kane County, enjoying the view when he came across a dead turkey in the middle of the road.

“Immediately after that there were two vehicles on the side of the road,” he said.

Kane County Fire

After a quick assessment, Vollmer got out of his car and ran to help. He went to one car, while another person went to help people in the other car.

“Got the door open, got the seatbelt cut and it took a while to ease him out. He was pretty confused, pretty banged up,” he said.

A few nurses also stopped to help while awaiting help, and Vollmer started to help direct traffic after making sure all the victims were out of the burning vehicles. Vollmer has firefighter and emergency training.

“It was really pretty quick for where we were, as remote as we were, I am going to guess 10 to 15 minute time frame and we had the police there,” he said.

It was nice to see so many people step up and help, Vollmer said.

“A lot of times it takes an emergency to bring out something in someone they didn’t even know was there,” he said.

Everyone inside the vehicles involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts and there was no evidence of impairment for either driver, UHP stated.