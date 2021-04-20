'Serious, but not life-threatening injuries reported after head-on crash, car fire in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah -- A head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Kane County resulted in multiple injuries and caused both vehicles involved to catch on fire.

The two cars collided on U.S. Highway 89 at mile 101, about midway between Hatch and Glendale.

Utah Highway Patrol said there were serious injuries, but they believed they were not life-threatening.

A photo of the scene's aftermath showed both cars burned severely.

Further details on the crash, injuries or fire were not immediately available.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.