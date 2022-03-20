Man shot during apparent home burglary in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — A man is recovering after he was shot overnight in what police believe was a burglary gone wrong.

Tooele Police say a 21-year-old man drove himself to Mountain West Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, and hospital staff then contacted the department.

The man said he was at his parents' home in the area of 1200 East and 970 North around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when he heard a noise upstairs. He went to investigate what the sound was and found a masked man in one of the rooms, who then shot him.

The victim was transported from Mountain West Hospital to a Salt Lake area hospital for further treatment, but police said the wound was not life-threatening and he's in stable condition.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, wearing all black clothing, with a black bandanna over his face, and carrying a handgun.

Tooele Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage from around 12:30 a.m., and if they see anything that may help the investigation, they are asked to call the department at (435) 882-8900.