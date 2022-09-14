Man shot in face during road rage confrontation in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man was shot in the face Tuesday during a road rage incident in Taylorsville, but he is expected to survive.

It is not yet known what led to the disagreement, but police said the victim was driving a Tesla and got out to confront the driver of a pickup truck near 6200 South and 3200 West, shortly before 5 p.m.

The man driving the pickup shot the Tesla driver in the lower jaw. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and police said he was still conscious, alert and talking.

The shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. It was not immediately known what charges he is expected to face.

A spokesperson with the Taylorsville Police Department said they have seen an increase in road rage recently with the population increasing, but it's rare that they lead to gunshots.