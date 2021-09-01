Watch
Man shot, killed by Grantsville officers identified

Posted at 1:55 PM, Sep 01, 2021
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A man who was shot and killed by police after they said he charged them with a knife has been identified.

Police said Rodney Barton, 42, was identified in an Internet Crimes Against Children case and during an attempted traffic stop on Wednesday, August 25 around 6 p.m. he fled officers.

After a short chase police said Barton stopped and charged officers with a knife. That's when they say an officer shot him.

Police say officers and medical personnel attempted life saving procedures on him but he died at the scene.

The Tooele County Attorney's Office, Utah Highway Patrol and Utah SBI were investigating the incident.

