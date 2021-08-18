Man survives after 200-foot crash down Spanish Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — An Orem man is lucky to be alive after surviving a 200-foot crash into Spanish Fork Canyon on Wednesday.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office says the 47-year-old man contacted authorities around 6:30 a.m. saying he had crashed his truck. The man was uncertain about his exact location, but was aware of certain roads he had taken.

Unable to use helicopters due to the weather, Search and Rescue teams mobilized with a motorcycle and other vehicles to find the man. During their search of the canyon near Wadsworth Peak, the crews saw a white pickup truck down a steep embankment, and then heard the driver yelling.

Crews were eventually able to fly the man out of the canyon after waiting for the weather to clear once they realized his injuries were non-life-threatening. An ambulance was then able to take him to the hospital.

The driver told officials that his truck had teetered over the edge of the embankment for a few moments before crashing down the side of the mountain.