Man taken to the hospital after paraglider crash

HURRICANE, Utah — A man was taken to the hospital Saturday after his paraglider crashed near the Sand Hollow Resort.

The Hurricane City Police Department reported that they were dispatched to a call on a paraglider crash near 5200 W. 3000 S. at 8:57 a.m.

The pilot was a 47 year old man from Hurricane. He was taken to the St. George hospital to be treated for a broken elbow and possibly a broken leg. Officials say his injuries are "significant" but do not appear to be life threatening.

It is unknown why the crash happened.