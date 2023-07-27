Man throws hatchet in Riverton road rage incident

RIVERTON, Utah — Riverton police arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of throwing a hatchet during a road rage incident.

According to a probable cause statement, Tyler Lee High was driving westbound on 12600 South near Redwood Road when another vehicle pulled onto the road and caused High to slow down.

High used hand gestures towards the other driver and then both began to exchange words as they pulled next to each other.

Both High and the victim stopped in the roadway and exited their vehicles.

At some point, High threw a small handheld hatchet towards the victim which struck the pillar directly behind the driver's door window.

High left the area and the victim took down the license plate number.

Riverton police located High at his residence and took him into custody.

He admitted to having thrown his hatchet at the victim and said that he did so because he was feeling threatened.

Throwing the hatchet meets the elements of aggravated assault, a third degree felony, because it could’ve caused serious bodily injury or death.