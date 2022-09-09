Man wearing flip flops falls 30 feet at Bridal Veil Falls

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man wearing flip flops while hiking up Bridal Veil Falls nearly died after falling about 30 feet.

The unidentified 24-year-old Provo man was about 20 minutes into his hike up the popular waterfall on Thursday when he fell. Utah County Search and Rescue was able to locate the man and hoist him out of the area before he was airlifted to the hospital.

Raw video below shows man being lifted off Bridal Veil Falls

According to the North Fork Fire Department, the man was in stable condition with unlisted injuries after the fall.

North Fork Fire Department Utah County Search and Rescue helicopter helps hoist man away after falling at Bridal Veil Falls

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office tweeted that if the man had slid a bit further, he would have fallen more than 100 feet straight down and likely would have died.

"Please consider your skill level and wear appropriate clothing and footwear," Cannon wrote.

North Fork Fire Department Man airlifted after fall at Bridal Veil Falls in Utah County

In a post to Facebook, the fire department also urged people to be properly dressed when on hiking trails.

"We are relieved he wasn’t injured worse or possibly killed…. Wear appropriate shoes, clothing, gear, etc on ANY hikes you take!!"