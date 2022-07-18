DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — A man and a woman were apparently shot and wounded by an officer with the Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife Department over the weekend in eastern Utah.

According to a statement from the FBI, the shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Uinta Canyon. The FBI and Bureau of Indian Affairs are investigating the incident, and the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office is assisting.

Due to the investigation that is currently underway, details about exactly what happened were not available. It was not directly specified that the officer shot the two individuals — however, the FBI's statement did confirm that the man and woman were shot and that a Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife officer "was involved" in the shooting. It was not stated whether the man and/or the woman fired shots, nor what led up to the shooting.

The man and woman were flown to hospitals in Colorado, but their medical conditions are unknown at this time. Officials did not release their ages or where they were from.

The officer was not injured.