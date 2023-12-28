Man's body found on stairs of SLCC campus

SALT LAKE CITY — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead near the entrance of Salt Lake Community College.

The body was found around Tuesday around 4:45 p.m. at SLCC's 1600 S. State Street campus, according to a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Public Safety, which is leading the investigation.

The deceased person was identified as an adult male, but his name has not been released yet. He was found on the west steps of the school.

Chris Arnold | FOX 13 News

The investigation into the cause and circumstances of the man's death is in its preliminary stages, but officials say there does not appear to be any foul play.

A SLCC spokesperson said it's unlikely that the body was found by a student because they are currently on holiday break.