Mapleton police traffic stop ends with crash by young driver

MAPLETON, Utah — Mapleton police tried to stop a speeding car Monday night, but the chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier in a construction zone, with the young driver claiming he was attempting to take his own life.

An officer was patrolling for speeding violations on Main Street in Mapleton when he spotted a car going 70 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Attempts to make a traffic stop were discontinued after the vehicle almost collided with a second officer and nearly hit another vehicle on the road, as they feared a chase would pose a threat to public safety.

A short time later, the first officer spotted the speeding vehicle once again when it entered a construction zone and hit a concrete barrier, with the young driver able to crawl out from the crash.

The driver told the officer he was attempting to take his own life, and was taken by Mapleton Fire and Rescue to the hospital.

The unnamed driver will now face multiple traffic violations in juvenile court.

Because the incident is under investigation, eyewitnesses are encouraged to contact the Mapleton Police Department by calling 801-489-9421.