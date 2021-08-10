Watch
Masks, social distancing again required inside all Moab city buildings

Eric Brown, FOX 13 News
Visitors to Moab wear face coverings as required by Grand County.
Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 10, 2021
MOAB, Utah — Masks are again required in all Moab city buildings as the Delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the state.

Not only are masks required for all staff and members of the public, despite vaccination status, but social distancing is also required.

In a statement, the city said the decision was made based on CDC guidance and recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer at Moab Regional Hospital.

Grand County is in the High Transmission Level for COVID-19 infection rates, according to the state health department.

Utah has seen an overall downward trend in new COVID-19 cases over the past few days, but new deaths have remained steady.

