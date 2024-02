MURRAY, Utah — Crews are working to put out a fire that broke out Wednesday night in a large, vacant building that used to be a haunted house.

The fire was at 5425 S. Vine Street, which was the location of the now-closed Dead City Haunted House. Before that, the building housed the Wagonmaster Steak Company.

Murray Fire Department/Kylie O'Donnell

Eric Wallengren

No further details were immediately available. This article will be updated as the situation develops.