Massive IT outage continues to plague travelers out of Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Two days after a massive IT outage brought systems to a halt across the world, those flying in and out of the Salt Lake City International Airport are still being impacted by the hundreds — if not thousands.

READ: CrowdStrike deploys a 'fix,' works with those impacted after global Microsoft outage

Airport officials reported around 8 p.m. that there have been 259 delays and 96 cancellations on Sunday alone. An airport spokesperson said these issues are still stemming from Friday's outage as airlines continue to recover from the major disruptions.

On Friday, the airport reported 337 delays and 95 cancelations. On Saturday, there were 180 delays and 84 cancellations.

VIDEO BELOW: Passengers wait in the airport on Friday to learn the fate of their travel plans