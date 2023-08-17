Max Roth shares conversation with man who helped after canoe trip disaster

SALT LAKE CITY — A few weeks ago, FOX 13 News anchor Max Roth shared the moments from when his solo canoe down the San Juan River went wrong.

The mistakes he said he made came before he hit the river, due to his choice of canoe and not packing for the worst possibilities. When his canoe tipped, it sent his possessions floating downstream and left him exhausted in the heat. Ultimately, he said he counts it all a blessing. I found this video this week.

Before chasing after his gear, Max put my camera on a rock and it didn't stop the recording. It caught Kay Harris, a complete stranger who came along and helped him out.

Max found Harris's number and spoke with him about how he helped him that day and what he did wrong.