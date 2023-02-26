Medical plane crash with 5 dead near Reno was headed to Salt Lake City; Third fatal crash for operator

RENO, Nev. — A medical flight that crashed near Reno, Nevada Saturday morning was en route to Salt Lake City, and the Utah-based company that operated the flight has had multiple other fatal crashes in recent years.

The National Transportation Safety Board provided an update Sunday afternoon on their investigation into the crash, which resulted in five people's deaths.

An NTSB spokesman said the flight departed the Reno International Airport around 9 a.m. and was heading for SLC International. The plane went down about 14 minutes after takeoff, near the town of Dayton.

There were five people on board, and none of them survived.

The NTSB said the "Care Flight" was operated by Guardian Flight, a company based out of South Jordan, Utah. The company "specializes in the critical medical transport of patients" in "remote and rural settings," according to its website.

According to the NTSB, this is the fourth incident in the past "several" years involving a Guardian-operated aircraft that the agency is investigating. Two of the previous crashes were fatal, while one resulted in no injuries. The company reportedly operates approximately 60 aircraft.

Although the investigation is in preliminary stages, the NTSB confirmed Sunday that parts of the plane — a Pilatus PC-12 fixed-wing aircraft — broke up in the air. These parts included an outboard section of the right wing and a horizontal stabilizer on the tail.

They have not determined at what altitude the parts broke apart, but the NTSB said they found parts scattered between half a mile and 3/4 mile from the wreckage.

"There was no distress call at any point," the NTSB spokesman said.

The full press conference can be watched in the video player above.