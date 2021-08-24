Meet Salt Lake City School District's new superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY — Students in the Salt Lake City School District are under new leadership.

We sat down with Dr. Timothy Gadson to see how he's gotten ready for the first day of school.

"I think all of the years that I've been in education have really prepared me for this position," said Dr. Gadson.

He's worked in schools all over the country including in Florida, Rhode Island, Texas and Minnesota.

"I've been is districts large, medium and small and the thing that's the same in all of those districts is children are children. They're relying on us to provide them with a quality educational experience," said Dr. Gadson.

He said he doesn't plan to make any major changes right away but wants to build trust with the public through transparency, while focusing on student success.

FULL COVERAGE: Utah back-to-school

He tried to visit every school in the district before the new year.

"I want to hear where we're strong. I want to hear what we can do differently. I want to hear people's hopes and dreams for our district," said Dr. Gadson.

Over the last few years the district has lost some students. Now, Dr. Gadson is hoping to bring them back.

"We've sent out a letter inviting parents who chose to leave us over the last three years. Inviting them back and asking them to come and see that we are the right district for them," said Dr. Gadson.

With COVID cases spiking again the district says, they're following the science and all the mitigation strategies that were in place last year will continue.



"We want to clearly send that message. That we're about the business of educating students safely," said Dr. Gadson. "We want them in school. In person every day to that we can teach them and move those students toward success."