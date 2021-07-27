Meetup arranged online turns into robbery in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah — A meet up arranged online to sell things turned into a robbery in Riverdale.

Police said, the victim was chatting with a woman online, identified as Lola Russman, and they arranged to meet on Monday to exchange money for the victims things.

When the victim showed up to the agreed meeting place Russman's friend, identified only as Jaxson, was hiding in the bushes and jumped out, telling the victim to give him all her things.

Police said the victim refused and Jaxson struck him in the face and put him in a choke-hold. Police said the victim lost consciousness.

While this was happening, police said, Russman took the victim's property out of his pockets.

Police said the property was $20, an e-cigarette, a torch, his phone, and some marijuana. The phone was eventually returned to the victim.

Police said Russman admitted to the robbery while in custody.

Russman was being held without bail on a charge of Felony Aggravated Robbery.