Mental hospital escapee sentenced for sex offenses may be in Utah

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A dangerous sex offender who escaped from a state mental hospital in Kansas may be in Utah, the U.S. Marshals Service warned.

John Freeman Colt escaped from Larned State Hospital in June by obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and uniform. He then shaved his long hair and beard, hid blankets under the covers to make it appear he was sleeping, and then convinced a new employee he was a doctor to make his way out.

According to officials, Colt was able to make it through five secured doors and outside hospital gates while posing as a doctor.

After his escape, the 42-year-old got rides to a town where he purchased a motorcycle with help from an accomplice. The U.S. Marshals Service says Colt may be traveling in national or state parks in Utah, Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, South Dakota or Texas.

Colt was sentenced to five years in prison in 2001 for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement.

Following his prison sentence, Colt was deemed too dangerous to be released and committed indefinitely to the mental hospital's Sexual Predator Treatment Program.

“John Colt presents a clear threat to the community every day he is not in custody,” said U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas Ronald Miller. “He has been deemed a sexual predator, and the U.S. Marshals consider his escape a major case and are devoting all available resources to his capture.”

Colt is 5'7" and weighs approximately 200 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has a heart tattoo with the letters BH on his left arm.

Anyone with information regarding Colt is urged to contact law enforcement.