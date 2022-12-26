Watch Now
Michael Kors handbags worth thousands stolen in Park City

Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 12:25:29-05

PARK CITY, Utah — A man stole almost $4,000 worth of Michael Kors handbags in Park City.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the man entered the Park City Outlet store on December 21 and stole multiple handbags.

He then ran out and got in a vehicle and fled the area.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

The items stolen amount to more than $3,800.

Investigators hope surveillance video in the area will help them identify a suspect, because very little suspect information was provided in the initial report of the crime.

