Michael Kors handbags worth thousands stolen in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah — A man stole almost $4,000 worth of Michael Kors handbags in Park City.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the man entered the Park City Outlet store on December 21 and stole multiple handbags.

He then ran out and got in a vehicle and fled the area.

Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

The items stolen amount to more than $3,800.

Investigators hope surveillance video in the area will help them identify a suspect, because very little suspect information was provided in the initial report of the crime.