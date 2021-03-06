Micro earthquake recorded in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A small earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey and University of Utah Seismograph Stations late Friday night near the town of Wallsburg — about 15 miles southwest of Provo.

The quake was initially reported just after 11:30 p.m. at a magnitude of 2.9, which has since been adjusted to 2.85. The low magnitude classifies it as a micro earthquake.

No damage or injuries were reported, but according to the USGS website, nearly 70 people reported feeling the quake.

This comes less than two weeks after a 2.3 magnitude quake was felt across the Salt Lake Valley, and less than one week after multiple counties reported feeling shaking, which was confirmed to not be an earthquake by University of Utah Seismograph Stations.