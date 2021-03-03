Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shaking reported across Wasatch Front

Posted at 8:35 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 23:20:02-05

SALT LAKE CITY — People heard or felt shaking of some sort Tuesday evening in at least three counties in Utah.

Reports came from as far north as Davis County, all across the Salt Lake Valley, and even in Provo.

University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed that it was not an earthquake.

Another possible explanation could be a sonic boom from fighter jets. Similar instances have been attributed to Hill Air Force Base fighter jet training recently -- one last month and another in October.

The 388th Fighter Wing said following the most recent instance that another sonic boom to be felt or heard from such a distance was unlikely to happen again, but they are continuing night training on most weekdays into April.

FOX 13 is waiting to hear back from HAFB on whether that may be the case once again.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere