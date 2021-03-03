Shaking reported across Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — People heard or felt shaking of some sort Tuesday evening in at least three counties in Utah.

Reports came from as far north as Davis County, all across the Salt Lake Valley, and even in Provo.

University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed that it was not an earthquake.

The shaking that was felt in Salt Lake County tonight was not caused by an earthquake. While we did record a signal on our seismometers, the waves are traveling too slowly to be seismic. https://t.co/yHgrCCxY1S pic.twitter.com/bikzwXbqxn — UUSS (@UUSSquake) March 3, 2021

Another possible explanation could be a sonic boom from fighter jets. Similar instances have been attributed to Hill Air Force Base fighter jet training recently -- one last month and another in October.

The 388th Fighter Wing said following the most recent instance that another sonic boom to be felt or heard from such a distance was unlikely to happen again, but they are continuing night training on most weekdays into April.

FOX 13 is waiting to hear back from HAFB on whether that may be the case once again.