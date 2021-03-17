Micron to put Lehi chip factory up for sale

LEHI, Utah — Micron Technology is putting its Lehi chip factory up for sale, the company announced Tuesday.

The move comes after the Idaho-based company decided to stop making the 3D XPoint memory chip it developed with Intel Corp, Reuters reports.

Low demand for the chips reportedly cost Micron $400 million this year due to the under-use of the Lehi factory.

It is not known how many jobs will be affected by the sale, or if another technology company will purchase the factory to continue its use. The company expects to reach a sale agreement before the end of 2021.

In a statement to FOX 13, a Micron spokesperson could not guarantee that no jobs would be lost with the sale.

“We anticipate that most team members will gain a career opportunity with a potential buyer. Lehi-based team members focused on R&D may be asked to relocate to other Micron sites. It’s possible that employment of some team members may be impacted, but we cannot speculate on the specific impact on roles before a sale agreement is reached.”