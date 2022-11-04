Millcreek Mexican restaurant closing after 27 years due to staff shortage

MILLCREEK, Utah — A popular Mexican restaurant in the Salt Lake area is closing up shop after 27 years because the owner says he can't find adequate staff to work there.

Hector's Mexican Food announced that Saturday will be its last day in business.

Hector Uribe, the owner of the Millcreek restaurant, said the closure might not be permanent, however.

"We don't have anything planned yet, but don't discount on us that we might pop out in the area, eventually in the near future," Uribe said. "[It] might be something like this again, but for the moment, we've got to kind of close this door and hopefully we open another one in the near future."

Customers have flocked to the eatery in its final days for one last taste.

"Thank you for allowing us the privilege to serve you," a letter from the restaurant read. "Our family could have never imagined that we would still be here after 27 years. We are truly humbled by the fact that we have become such a staple in the Millcreek community.... We will miss you all dearly and again thank you for all of your support."