Millcreek woman finds grenade while going through items in home

MILLCREEK, Utah — A Millcreek homeowner received quite the surprise Friday when she found a potential explosive device among the items of a deceased relative.

Unified Fire Authority crews responded to the home in the 2900 South block of Plateau Drive and determined the device was a training grenade. As the grenade posed no danger to the public, no evacuations were necessary.

Officials say the grenade was owned by a family member who had passed away nearly 20 years ago. The woman was going through some of the man's things when she found the device.

To be safe, Unified bomb technicians went through the remainder of the man's belongings to make sure there were no other dangerous items.