Mind your manners! Who has right-of-way on Utah's glorious trails?

SALT LAKE CITY — A weekend skirmish fueled over cordial behavior on a Utah County trail has left some wondering what is proper trail etiquette when out in the wilderness?

Places like Little Cottonwood Canyon are the perfect place to chase waterfalls, along with others looking for the same beauty on Utah trails. However, just like the rules on the road for vehicles, there's proper etiquette on the trail.

"Stay on trail, don't litter," said Javas Campbell, sharing one of the trail rules.

But there's the big one that can be a little confusing when it comes to right of way.

"It started off as a yield triangle: Bikers, people on foot always yield to horses, and then bikes yield to people on foot," explained Aric Manning, executive director of Trails Foundation of Northern Utah.

The foundation says uphill hikers have the right of way, which means if you're heading downhill, you should safely step aside to let people pass.

"If you're traveling uphill, your field of vision is usually smaller because you're looking down, so you don't see what's above you downhill your field of vision is much broader," Manning explained.

Passing others on the trail is about doing so safely, not quickly, and about finding the right spot in the right moment. It can be difficult to remember trail rules in the heat of the moment, but there's one overarching principle everyone can follow.

"Being a good human is always what we preach," said Manning. "Don't let just a quick moment ruin the entire experience."