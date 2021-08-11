Miner saves others in deadly Emery County flash flood

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — Roughly a week after a devastating flash flood ripped through the Gentry Mountain Mine area near Huntington, Utah, the mine is still working to clean up and move forward.

The flash flood waters were triggered late Sunday, August 1st, with roughly a dozen miners within three vehicles in the path of the flow and debris. The flood took the life of 48-year-old Gary Nelson, of Fairview, who worked at the mine for nearly a decade.

“I remember when the water hit us in front of the windshield,” said Hernan Nunez, who has worked at the mine for about seven years. “I don’t remember how many times the car rolled over.”

Hernan says that he looked around the vehicle after the flash flood waters forced it to roll over a few times. He was able to get out of the vehicle and pry open one of the doors to start pulling his co-workers out. His wife Joanna has gotten a few messages from Hernan’s co-workers and families, thanking him for saving their loved ones.

These are photos showing what was left of a 'mantrip' or vehicle carrying coal mine workers after flash flooding tore through the area on Sunday, August 1st near Huntington, Utah.



The vehicle flipped numerous times and was partially buried by debris. pic.twitter.com/m1KiQ2cQUE — 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) August 11, 2021

“They tell him he’s a hero, they message him with saying you’re my hero, you saved me,” said Joanna Nunez. “To us, he’s always been, to me and my family, my kids, he’s always been our hero.”

Hernan is still battling back, neck and arm pain after the flood. He, along with his co-workers stayed after the floodwaters had rushed through to try and search for his co-worker Gary who was swept away by the flood.