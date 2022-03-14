Minimum wage rises to $20 per hour for Park City Mountain employees

PARK CITY, Utah — The minimum wage for employees at Park City Mountain Resort will soon increase to $20 per hour.

Vail Resorts, which owns Park City Mountain and 36 other resorts in North America, announced the increase among other employee perks Monday.

Along with the minimum wage raise, those with jobs that receive tips will be guaranteed a minimum of $20 per hour.

According to the company, the new minimum that goes into effect during the 2022-23 Winter Season, is a nearly 30% increase for hourly employees. Merit increases for employees will double to 6% starting in October for salaried employees.

"We cannot create an Experience of a Lifetime for our guests without first creating an Experience of a Lifetime for you - unfortunately, we have fallen short on that," said Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch in an email to employees.

In addition to the wage increases, the company said it will "aggressively pursue building new affordable housing on the land we own" and make it accessible to employees.

"While we understand that some of our mountain communities have concerns about new developments, we believe it’s time for us, and our communities, to make affordable housing a top priority and accelerate the processes to ensure we collectively make progress," wrote Lynch.

Vail Resorts also announced it will create a development program to give employees an opportunity to advance into leadership roles, as well as give employees a 40% discount of all gear at company retail locations.