Missing 4-year-old found dead inside Utah home

HURRICANE, Utah — A boy who was reported missing Sunday was later found dead inside his family's home.

Hurricane Police asked for the public's help in finding 4-year-old Kache Wallis around noon. He was last seen when he was tucked into bed Saturday night. About an hour later, they provided an update that he had been found.

Then just after 5 p.m., the department provided tragic new information that the boy was found dead inside the home near 300 West and 200 North.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding his death were released. The police department and the state medical examiner's office are conducting an investigation.

"Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family of Kache Wallis at this difficult time," Hurricane PD wrote in a press release.