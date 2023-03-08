Missing boy from Las Vegas possibly spotted in southern Utah with 2 men

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A teenage boy who has been missing from Las Vegas for over a month was possibly spotted recently in southern Utah, and police are now asking the public to help keep an eye out for him.

Nathaniel Kling, age 13, has been missing since Feb. 2, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. He was a "ward of the state" and ran away, his stepmother told KLAS.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that they received a tip from someone who may have seen him. The potential sighting was Sunday around 3:30 p.m. in the "west desert area" of Washington County, near Gunlock. The sheriff's office said the teen was possibly seen with two men.

Kling is approximately 5'2" and weighs about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information about his whereabouts should contact the county's public safety dispatch at 435-634-5730 and reference incident number 23W001241. They can also call 911.