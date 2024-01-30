Missing hiker found dead during search in American Fork Canyon

PROVO, Utah — On the second day of a wide search, a missing hiker was found dead by teams early Wednesday in American Fork Canyon.

Nineteen-year-old McKenna Miner was reported missing Tuesday morning, two days after she went to hike the area near Tibble Fork Reservoir. Following an all-day search Tuesday, a member of the search and rescue team located a pair of snowshoes before finding Miner's body at approximately 10 a.m.

Although the body found has not been fully identified, during a briefing Wednesday, a Utah County Search and Rescue official said it's believed the body is Miner's and that her death will be classified as a suicide.

According to Sgt. Dallin Turner, a horse posse involved in the search located a trail about a mile-and-a-half up the main road near the reservoir and pursued the tracks before eventually discovering the snowshoes by some trees.

The snowshoes were in their packaging when they were found.

"There were signs that this was somebody who was struggling with mental health issues," said Turner.

After Miner was located, Turner said detectives would head to the area to process the scene before the body would be hoisted out of the area and turned over to the office of the medical examiner.

Officials notified Miner's family of the discovery and said they were struggling with the news.

"It's a difficult time for them," Turner said with tears in his eyes. "That's the worst part of the job to come down and tell somebody we've located someone...and they're deceased."

As the death will likely be deemed a suicide, Turner emotionally shared a message during the briefing.

"If you're struggling with that suicide, if you're struggling with anything of that nature, there's hope," he said.

The Provo Police Department was first notified about Miner at around 6 a.m. Tuesday after friends and roommates became concerned about her disappearance.

Utah County Sheriff's Office McKenna Miner

"We don't know exactly McKenna's level of preparedness, what kind of equipment she had with her," said Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

When Miner's family went to search the area, they found her car but not her. A sheriff's office deputy also spotted the car on Sunday and Monday.

Miner was experienced in the outdoors, having spent some time working at Timpanogos Cave National Monument.