Missing hiker in Davis County dies mid-rescue attempt

Davis County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue
(File photo)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Nov 21, 2021
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A man who went missing Saturday evening after going hiking in Bountiful passed away in the process of being rescued.

The 58-year-old man, whose name was not released, was reported overdue by his wife around 7:20 p.m.

Search and rescue volunteers with the Davis County Sheriff's Office responded to Holbrook Canyon to look for the hiker. They were able to pinpoint his location thanks to a GPS device he had with him.

When they found the man, he was unconscious but still breathing. A medical helicopter was called in to airlift him to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead before it arrived.

The man's body was taken to the medical examiner's office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the search and rescue team reported no visible signs of injury.

