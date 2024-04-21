Missing hiker in Davis County found safe after taking wrong turn

LAYTON, Utah — A man who was reported missing on Saturday after going hiking in the mountains of Davis County has been found safe.

According to the Davis County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Tobias Braaten checked in with some friends Friday afternoon, saying his plan was to hike at the Thurston Peak trailhead. His plan was to hike up Fernwood Trail, camp, watch the sunrise, then go back down. However, they last heard from him late Friday night, just before midnight.

Braaten's friends reported him missing Saturday night, and Davis County Search and Rescue went out to look for him from about 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. They started again Sunday morning just after 8 a.m.

The DCSO announced around 4:20 p.m. that Braaten was found safe.

"He has a few scratches and was very hungry and happy to accept a sandwich and a phone to call family, but otherwise in good spirits," the sheriff's office tweeted.

They said he took a wrong turn and ended up three canyons away from the Fernwood Trail.